Irani hits out at Gandhis for 'not paying attention' to development of Amethi-Raebareli

"Actual development in Amethi came when the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh," she told reporters in Amethi. Without naming the Gandhis, Irani said a political family of the country ruled in Amethi and Rae Bareli for a long time, but only did politics and paid no attention to the development of the region.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:03 IST
Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani attacked the Gandhi family on Tuesday, saying a political family ruled in Rae Bareli and Amethi for a long time, but did not pay attention to the development of the region. "Actual development in Amethi came when the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh," she told reporters in Amethi.

Without naming the Gandhis, Irani said a political family of the country ruled in Amethi and Rae Bareli for a long time, but only did politics and paid no attention to the development of the region. Referring to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's jibe at a woman minister from the state, she said it shows the character of Congress leaders.

Training her guns on the Gandhis, Irani accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of taking the land of farmers in the name of Samrat bicycle company under a conspiracy. "I am fighting for this for the last six years and these people have not returned the land of the farmers. If they have any sympathy for farmers, they should return the land," she said.

The Union minister for women and child development, however, evaded questions on atrocities on women, especially on cases like the one reported from Hathras, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by four upper-caste men. Irani held a review meeting of the development works in her Lok Sabha constituency with senior officials of Amethi district and inaugurated some of the projects virtually.

She chaired a meeting of Salon tehsil of her constituency that falls in Raebareli district and said she is happy that the BJP is living up to the expectations of people through its work. "It is true that the family of the head of a political party had been doing its politics in Amethi-Raebareli for years, but it is a matter of satisfaction for me that we are living up to the expectations of people through our work," Irani said.

Chairing the meeting of the Salon tehsil, she said 12 anganwadi centres have come up in the tehsil and it is an indication that this government is playing its role in completing pending projects. This is the change for which people have voted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power, she added.

Earlier, on arrival, Irani paid obeisance at the Abhay Daata temple in the tehsil campus, where the meeting took place. She said Raebareli District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava has assured her that all major development works and those related to social welfare would be completed up to the village level on time.

Irani also praised the DM for digital payments to farmers..

