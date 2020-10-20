Disgraceful, demeaning: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

Terming former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark on a woman leader disgraceful, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said that the Congress party should take strict action against him. "It is very demeaning. Later, he said that he was reading from a list. I want to ask him, on the same list, where was he standing? Which item was he? This is disgraceful for him (Kamal Nath)," Sharma told ANI here.

She said that such a remark shows the character of the person. "Instead of saying sorry, he is giving a useless explanation. His party should take strict action against him," Sharma said. Earlier, the NCW had written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the "derogatory remarks" made by Kamal Nath on a woman minister, after which the Election Commission of India (ECI) had sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the same.

Kamal Nath had earlier sparked controversy after referring to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item" at an election meeting in the Dabra assembly constituency in Gwalior district. He had later clarified that he didn't remember the (person's) name and was reading from a list. "Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath had said in Hindi while the crowd called out Devi's name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra. (ANI)