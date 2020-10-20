Left Menu
Record seizures worth over Rs 35 cr made during Bihar polls

Officials made record seizures worth Rs 35.26 crore as part of the expenditure monitoring process during the Bihar Elections 2020, according to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Officials made record seizures worth Rs 35.26 crore as part of the expenditure monitoring process during the Bihar Elections 2020, according to the Election Commission on Tuesday. A press statement from the Election Commission said, "For effective monitoring to curb black money in General Election to Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020, Election Commission of India has deployed 67 expenditure observers in the state of Bihar. Commission has also has appointed Madhu Mahajan, ex-IRS(IT):1982 and BR Balakrishnan, ex-IRS(IT):1983, officers having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record, as special expenditure observers for general election to legislative assembly of Bihar, 2020."

The apex poll body said that after due assessment, 91 assembly constituencies were marked as expenditure sensitive constituencies for more focused monitoring. As many as 881 flying squads and 948 static surveillance teams have been formed for election expenditure monitoring work for the assembly elections of Bihar. On expenditure monitoring, commission has convened various meetings with senior officials of Bihar and neighbouring states. It said that distributing cash and gifts during electoral process is not permitted under the law, e.g., distribution of money, liquor, or any other item disbursed and given to the electors with the intent to influence them. This expenditure comes under the definition of "bribery" which is an offence both under 171B of IPC and under RP Act, 1951. The expenditure on such items is illegal.

According to the Election Commission, details of record seizures already done so far (as on 19 October 2020)- compared to a total of Rs 23.81 cr in Assembly Elections 2015 are as follows: Assembly Elections, 2020 (Upto October 19, 2020) Rs 35.26 crores plus Rs 79.85 lakh (Nepali currency). In Assembly elections 2015, Rs 23.81 crores. (ANI)

