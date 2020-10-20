Senate leader McConnell said "would consider" larger coronavirus deal

Left Menu
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "I'm aware that discussions continue between the president and the speaker, about a larger package," McConnell told reporters. And would consider it."

