Senate leader McConnell said "would consider" larger coronavirus deal
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "I'm aware that discussions continue between the president and the speaker, about a larger package," McConnell told reporters. And would consider it."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:48 IST
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"I'm aware that discussions continue between the president and the speaker, about a larger package," McConnell told reporters. "Obviously, if that were to come over, we'd have to consider it. And would consider it."
- READ MORE ON:
- McConnell
- Mitch McConnell
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Nancy Pelosi
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for COVID-19
Senate Republican leader agrees with Trump on ending COVID relief talks
FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus