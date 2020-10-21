Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lawyers spurn Trump campaign in individual donations, including from Jones Day

Lawyers at Jones Day, which has earned millions as outside counsel to U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, have donated nearly $90,000 to the campaign committee of Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden. Contributions to the Trump campaign by Jones Day lawyers totaled just $50, records show. A Reuters analysis of Federal Election Commission records shows a wide gulf between individual lawyer donations to the candidates, with nearly $29 million going directly to Biden's campaign and just under $1.75 million to Trump's between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. Lawyers at several other law firms representing Trump or his campaign also heavily favored Biden. U.S. agency urges new safeguards following probe into deadly 2019 California boat fire

The U.S. safety investigator on Tuesday called for new safeguards to new small passenger vessels following a September 2019 early morning boat fire in California that killed 34 people. The 75-foot recreational diving vessel, Conception, with 33 passengers and six crew aboard, was anchored off Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire. All 33 passengers and one crew member died of smoke inhalation because they were trapped in the berthing area while a fire burned above. Republicans running short on time and money to defend Senate majority

Republicans are running short of time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, and with them full control of Congress, in an election that is now only two weeks away. President Donald Trump's slide in opinion polls is weighing on Senate Republicans in 10 competitive races, while Democrats are playing defense over two seats, increasing the odds of Trump's Republicans losing their 53-47 majority on Nov. 3. Trump seeks campaign boost in battleground Pennsylvania with two weeks to go

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday with hopes of rekindling the 11th-hour surge of support that powered his surprise 2016 victory. But with more than 30 million early ballots already cast with two weeks to go before voting ends on Election Day Nov. 3, time is running short in his contest against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Disney says California rules will keep Disneyland shut for 'foreseeable future'

Officials in California, home to Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, on Tuesday pushed the reopening of large theme parks months down the road, drawing outrage from the industry, which predicted the loss of thousands more jobs. California Health Secretary Mark Ghaly said theme parks with a capacity of more than 15,000 visitors must wait to resume business until a county's COVID-19 risk level drops to the lowest tier of "minimal" spread. U.S. Speaker Pelosi's spokesman says coronavirus aid talks to continue Wednesday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus relief package during a 45-minute talk on Tuesday, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter. Hammill said talks would continue on Wednesday, and "both sides are serious about finding a compromise." Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Trump ex-fundraiser Elliot Broidy pleads guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

A former fundraiser for U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge that he illegally lobbied Trump to drop an investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scandal. At a hearing before Washington D.C. federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, Elliott Broidy, who held finance posts in Trump's 2016 campaign and on his inaugural committee, pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). U.S. reports about 300,000 more deaths than usual during pandemic: CDC

Nearly 300,000 more people have died in the United States in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic than expected based on historical trends, with about two-thirds of the deaths due to COVID-19 illnesses, according to a report released on Tuesday. The report https://bit.ly/34gTD3L from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 299,028 more people died between Jan. 26 and Oct. 3 than the average numbers from past years would have indicated. Less carbon, more electric vehicles: automakers prepare for potential Biden win

Automakers are gearing up for tough new vehicle emissions rules and policies favoring electric vehicles if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the White House. Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump both need the votes of auto workers in Midwestern swing states such as Michigan and Ohio, and both say they want automakers to create more auto jobs in the United States, rather than Mexico or China.