Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition leaders condemn Stan Swamy's arrest, urge people to break silence

They also urged the public to break their silence on the government's efforts to "chip away the rights of the people". The NIA arrested 83-year-old Swamy on October 8 in the Bhima Koregaon case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:56 IST
Opposition leaders condemn Stan Swamy's arrest, urge people to break silence

Opposition leaders on Wednesday expressed solidarity with activist Stan Swamy, who has been booked under the UAPA, and demanded that the stringent law be repealed. They also urged the public to break their silence on the government's efforts to "chip away the rights of the people".

The NIA arrested 83-year-old Swamy on October 8 in the Bhima Koregaon case. Activists and political leaders have been condemning Swamy's arrest, saying that despite him being a patient of Parkinson's disease and suffering from other health problems, he is now in jail. Speaking at a press conference organised by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that the government was trying to silence the voices of marginalised communities.

In a video message, he alleged that under the present government, the unity, integrity and democratic structures were under attack. "The NDA government sitting in the centre today - it is silencing the voices of those speaking for the adivasis, Dalits and other marginalised groups, the non-BJP ruled states are being harassed, the various constitutional mechanisms of our country are being weakened today by different groups and organisations for its own political benefit under a hidden agenda," he claimed.

"It is forcing us to ponder about where the country is headed. It crossed all limits today when someone like Stan Swamy was arrested. He is someone who has been working in Jharkhand for years, in the remote faraway villages, wandering in the jungles, just so that the adivasis, Dalits and minority populations here could be reached. This is extremely disappointing. Stan Swamy is also suffering from many diseases," Soren said. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as well as the DMK's Kanimozhi urged civil society groups and the public to break their silence over the "government's attacks on the rights of the people".

"Today we have to make a decision as political parties, as the whole society whether to accept what is happening in silence or say this is enough and fight them together. If we accept this, then in a few years we will not see a democratic India that we know. Every law that this government has passed has chipped away the rights of the people. It's time to break the silence," Kanimozhi said in the video conference. A total of 16 people have been arrested under the UAPA in the case, which include three cultural activists of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), Ramesh Gaichor, Sagar Ghogre and Jyoti Jagtap, as well as thinker, writers and academics Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Shoma Sen, Hany Baby, lawyers, Sudha Bharadwaj, Surendra Gadling, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who are all also trade unionists, and activists. Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson are also in prison.

"The UAPA has been grossly misused, like POTA, this law has to be removed from our statute book. However, this is not the issue of just one law. All these draconian laws are being used to silence all dissent against the government. These arrests are not isolated cases; these are part of an agenda to establish a rabidly theocratic Hindutva Rashtriya which was their plan from the beginning. This cannot be accepted. We must break this silence. For evil to succeed, the good only requires to be silent. People need to restore the secular democracy," Yechury alleged. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Swamy deserves "respect and support", not jail term.

Tharoor said he was convinced that "no Jesuit will indulge in any violence or entice anyone towards violence". "This must stop. I appeal to the government to be fair and at least grant him bail… we stand in solidarity with Stan Swamy," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Four women rescued from spa in Thane; manager held

The police rescued four women from a spa in Maharashtras Thane city and arrested its manager for allegedly using the premises for flesh trade, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane ...

Motor racing-Formula E postpones next year's Mexican and Chinese races

Formula E has postponed races scheduled for next year in Mexico and China for health and safety reasons after a pandemic-hit season, organisers of the all-electric championship said on Wednesday. Mexico City had been due to host the second ...

CG Power shareholders vote to declassify Thapar as promoter, re-appoint Mathur as director

Shareholders of fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd have voted overwhelmingly to declassify sacked founder-chairman Gautam Thapar as a promoter and have reappointed Sudhir Mathur, who is leading the rescue of the company, as a d...

NGT rejects plea alleging falsification of emission readings by Mercedes Benz

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea alleging falsification of emission readings by manufacturers of Mercedes Benz car saying there is no tangible material to support the violation of law. We find that neither the app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020