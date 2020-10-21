Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why is PM silent on economic setbacks, Chinese intrusion and COVID crisis: Adhir

"The Centre, instead of accepting its failures, is busy hiding them by presenting misleading facts and figures to divert attention," Chowdhury said at a press conference at Beharampore in Murshidabad district. The veteran Congress leader further pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its report, has stated that the pandemic has hit hard the country's economy, and wondered if the central government would contradict the findings of the organisation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:51 IST
Why is PM silent on economic setbacks, Chinese intrusion and COVID crisis: Adhir

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on issues of economic setbacks, national security and the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday said the Union government was a "failure" on all the three fronts. Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, alleged that the Centre was "sleeping" during Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, and sought to know why it was "apprehensive" of holding a discussion on the matter in Parliament.

"Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on issues related to the economy, national security and the COVID-19 pandemic? He should speak up... On all these three fronts, the Union government has been a complete failure. "The Centre, instead of accepting its failures, is busy hiding them by presenting misleading facts and figures to divert attention," Chowdhury said at a press conference at Beharampore in Murshidabad district.

The veteran Congress leader further pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its report, has stated that the pandemic has hit hard the country's economy, and wondered if the central government would contradict the findings of the organisation. "During the last Parliament session, the Union government was apprehensive of holding a discussion on Ladakh and economy. What is there to hide? When the Chinese army was intruding into our territory, the government was sleeping.

"Our army fought bravely, and we are proud of it. But it is the failure of the political leadership... the crisis was not handled well," Chowdhury stated. He said that the Centre's "faulty policies" were to blame for the migrant crisis, following the outbreak of COVID-19, and cautioned that it was high time the Union government took steps to revive the economy.

"Crores of people lost jobs amid the pandemic. The Centre has failed in controlling the situation. If our economy is doing well or even recovering, should we then say that the IMF is bringing out false reports? Why is the government not contradicting IMF's report, in that case?" he said The IMF had last week said that the Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year. However, it affirmed that the country is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India ECI has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during ele...

Morgan Stanley unveils scholarship fund for Black colleges

Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it will cover college expenses for 60 students at historically Black colleges and universities HBCUs in the banking industrys latest attempt to address racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.The Mo...

RJD, Congress want to leave the new coronavirus-- CPI, CPI (ML)--amid people of Bihar: CM Yogi

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and Congress want to leave CPI and CPIM-L--the new coronavirus-- amid the people of Bihar, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle ag...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 21

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020