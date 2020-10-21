Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD, Congress want to leave the new coronavirus-- CPI, CPI (ML)--amid people of Bihar: CM Yogi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress want to leave CPI and CPI(M-L)--the new coronavirus-- amid the people of Bihar, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:14 IST
RJD, Congress want to leave the new coronavirus-- CPI, CPI (ML)--amid people of Bihar: CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an election rally in Patna on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress want to leave CPI and CPI(M-L)--the new coronavirus-- amid the people of Bihar, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. "Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle against Corona to some extent under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. But RJD and Congress want to leave CPI and CPI (M-L) amid you as a new Corona. This is no less than COVID-19," Adityanath said at an election rally here.

"There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than RJD-Congress's support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces. They intend to spread terrorism, Naxalism, extremism and separatism again," he added. Adityanath said that Pakistan is wary today of carrying out terrorist activities in India as India could carry out another surgical strike there.

"Pakistan used to carry out terrorist activities in India and Congress leadership used to say, we won't do anything to Pakistan lest they use atom bomb against us. Now Pak PM is running around the world, wary if Indian jawans will carry out another surgical strike there. This is the new India," he said. "When PM Modi took the oath of office for the second time, then he committed himself to project India as a major power on the global map. PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-sponsored terrorists could not attack the Indian Army and people of Jammu and Kashmir because the Indian Army will retaliate with force against them," he added.

Adityanath attacked Congress for not undertaking any development work during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's rule and said that PM Modi undertook development projects from 2014 on the theme Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. "I want to ask Congress that in 2004-14 when there was the rule of UPA government, whey did they not build toilets for poor apart from providing electricity, cooking gas connections? Why did they not give health insurance coverage to the poor?" he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all these facilities available for the poor without any discrimination on the basis of caste or community. He has worked on the model of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he added. Adityanath further said that Bihar has been the centre of knowledge and Nitish Kumar has given a model of good governance and development to the state.

"I wanted to call people from all villages of Bihar to the Ram temple foundation-stone laying ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya but due to corona it did not materialise. For us, Bihar holds a lot of importance as it is the home of Mata Sita," he said. "Bihar is the centre of knowledge. BJP and JD-U are working to restore the pride of Bihar. Nitish Kumar has given a model of good governance and development to Bihar," he added.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan indulged in ethnic cleansing of local Kashmiris in October 1947, says CRPF medico

Pakistans obsession with Kashmir has weakened its economy and polity and led to a paranoid domination of its military in all spheres of life, said Suneem Khan senior medico serving with Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Srinagar, who also a...

Coast Guard recovers charas worth Rs 7 lakh off Guj coast

An interceptor craft of the Indian Coast Guard recovered five packets of charas worth around Rs 7 lakh off Kadiyari Bet near Jakhau harbour in Gujarats Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday. As per an official release, with this sei...

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 1,778 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,778, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,810 fresh cases of the disease, pushing...

UK's GCHQ spy chief: We must broaden out and speed up to catch the future

The head of Britains GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday that the spy agency was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology. We have a whole range of accel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020