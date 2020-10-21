Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka BJP warns against indiscipline in the party, says no change of CM

The assertion comes following a comment by senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long. Facing flak from partymen, Yatnal has tried to defend his remarks saying he was functioning as a public representative with conscience and not motivated by ministerial aspirations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:37 IST
Karnataka BJP warns against indiscipline in the party, says no change of CM

Ruling out any leadership change, the BJP's Karnataka unit on Wednesday said it will face the next election too under Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and warned of action against indiscipline. The assertion comes following a comment by senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long.

Facing flak from partymen, Yatnal has tried to defend his remarks saying he was functioning as a public representative with conscience and not motivated by ministerial aspirations. "There is no question of Chief Minister change in the state, for the next three years Yediyurappa will remain the Chief Minister, " state BJP said in a tweet quoting its president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

"Yediyurappa will complete his term and we will face the next election also under his leadership. Disciplinary action will be taken against those indulging in indiscipline," he said.

Indicating a rebellion, Yatnal had on Monday said that Yediyurappa will not remain the Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The former Union Minister had even accused the Chief Minister of taking all the development work to his home district of Shivamogga, while taking back the funds allocated to MLAs of other constituencies.

While Yediyurappa, not wishing to react to Yatnal's statement, has merely said he will talk to the disgruntled leader, several BJP leaders and ministers have hit out at him. Continuing the attack against Yatnal, senior BJP leader and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa today termed his statements as "foolish" and urged the party state unit president to expel him immediately and there was no need to give any notice as he has given an open statement, which is an act of indiscipline.

"It has become a habit for some people to make such statements as it will attract media attention. At a recently held legislature party meeting where he (Yatnal) was present, the Chief Minister asked all legislators to share their concerns, and he was sitting with his mouth shut and now is giving statements," he said.

Amid attacks on him by partymen, Yatnal on his part has tried to defend himself. In a late night tweet, he said "I'm working as a public representative with conscience and by becoming the voice of the people for Karnataka's development.

I have never bowed down before any one or indulged in skulduggery with a Ministerial aspiration.I'm not that type." This is not the first time that Yatnal has expressed his displeasure against Yediyurappa. Claiming that he was upset regarding development of his constituency, Yatnal, while denying ministerial aspirations and rebellion against the 77-year-old Chief Minister, had in June stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were his leaders and Yediyurappa was "only the Chief Minister." There has been speculation in some quarters in recent times about the possible change in leadership, considering Yediyurappa's age, but the BJP has strongly rejected it.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC notice to Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe, seeks reply within 48 hours

The Election Commission of India ECI on Wednesday sent a notice to Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath, seeking an explanation for his item jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate Imarti Devi. The Commission has asked the fo...

Install anti-smog guns, reduce dust: UP chapter of NAREDCO asks member realtors

Real estate developers body NAREDCO on Wednesday said it has asked all its members in Uttar Pradesh to ensure installation of anti-smog guns at construction sites and adherence to rules on pollution control. The UP chapter of National Real ...

Soccer-Manchester Utd count cost of coronavirus disruption

Manchester United said its priority was to allow fans to return to its Old Trafford stadium safely after the impact of the coronavirus crisis pushed it to an annual net loss of 23.2 million pounds 30.3 million.The pandemic has played havoc ...

UK's GCHQ spy chief: We must broaden out and speed up to catch the future

The head of Britains GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday that the spy agency was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology.We have a whole range of accele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020