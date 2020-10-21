Left Menu
Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched to Government House to submit their demands. "Our goal today is successful. If within three days he doesnt resign, he will face the people again." Since July, protesters have been demanding the removal of Prayuth and a new constitution.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:09 IST
Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit
Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched to Government House to submit their demands.

"Our goal today is successful. We submitted a letter to Prayuth and his representative accepted it, promising it would reach him," protest leader Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon told the crowd. "But our fight isn't over as long as he doesn't resign. If within three days he doesnt resign, he will face the people again."

Since July, protesters have been demanding the removal of Prayuth and a new constitution. They also seek reforms to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy.

