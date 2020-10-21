Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD supporters try to disrupt CM Nitish Kumar's speech at rally for JD-U candidate Chandrika Rai

Supporters of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav tried to disrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's speech at rally for JD-U candidate Chandrika Rai several times on Wednesday.

ANI | Parsa (Bihar) | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:39 IST
RJD supporters try to disrupt CM Nitish Kumar's speech at rally for JD-U candidate Chandrika Rai
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Supporters of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav tried to disrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's speech at rally for JD-U candidate Chandrika Rai several times on Wednesday. As soon as Nitish took the stage and started to speak, Lalu Prasad's supporters shouted 'Chalak Chor' (clever thief) and Lalu Yadav Zindabad.

In response to the heckling, Nitish told the crowd that by shouting such slogans, they were tarnishing the image of the man they had come to represent. "Do not make a nuisance like this. If you don't want to vote then don't. By doing this, you will do harm to the person for whom you're here. Only the truth should be spoken in public."

He said, "Do you know anything or are you children? When he came in 1985, I was also a member of the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA. Chandrika Rai was in the Congress party and I was in the opposition. After I heard his first speech, I left my seat to congratulate him to say that he had said wonderful things." This comes a week before the elections that will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambedkar University students protest against high fees, new reservation policy

A group of Ambedkar University students staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house on Wednesday against high fees and the new reservation policy, following which 13 of them were detained. According to police offici...

Set to fail, Spanish no-confidence vote shows divisions among right

Spains parliament started debating on Wednesday a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party, with analysts and politicians expecting it to fail amid a growing power struggle on the...

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020