The move has been rejected by Prime Minister Boris Johnson but the Labour Party has urged Conservative MPs to back the proposals, which could see an additional 1.5 million children aged between seven and 16 receive extra support out of term time.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:18 IST
Soccer-Rashford urges MPs to back school meals campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has warned members of the British Parliament to not "turn a blind eye" to vulnerable families as the House of Commons prepare to vote on a Labour Party plan to extend free school meals in the country. England forward Rashford, who has been awarded MBE for his work in tackling child poverty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school summer holidays.

The 22-year-old has now proposed extending the campaign for those on Universal Credit or equivalent into half-terms and the Christmas holidays. A petition he launched has been signed by more than 300,000 people. The move has been rejected by Prime Minister Boris Johnson but the Labour Party has urged Conservative MPs to back the proposals, which could see an additional 1.5 million children aged between seven and 16 receive extra support out of term time.

"Paying close attention to the Commons today and to those who are willing to turn a blind eye to the needs of our most vulnerable children, 2.2 million of them who currently qualify for free school meals," Rashford said on Twitter https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1318822892415733761. "Not to mention the 1.5 million children who currently don't qualify."

Rashford, who has formed a taskforce with major food brands to help tackle child food poverty, said the economic hit as a result of the pandemic had made the situation worse for the poorer families than it was at the start of the crisis. "The number of children with little to no access to food has risen significantly," he added.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, has called on the government to back Rashford's campaign and continue providing meals over the holidays. In the Commons, however, Johnson continued to resist calls for extra support.

Johnson's spokesman later told reporters: "While schools continue to play an integral role in the community, it's not for them to regularly provide food during school holidays."

