U.S. House Speaker Pelosi expects Democrats to increase House majority in November - MSNBC interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:11 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she expects Democrats to increase their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 elections.

"I know we will increase our numbers in the House," Pelosi said. She added that if the election were held "today," Democrats would win the White House and the Senate as well as the House. "I'm optimistic."

