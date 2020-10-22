Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Democratic challenger's lead appears to narrow in Arizona Senate race-Reuters/Ipsos poll

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14-20 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 47% * Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 47% * Cunningham led Tillis 46%-42% in the prior week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:49 IST
POLL-Democratic challenger's lead appears to narrow in Arizona Senate race-Reuters/Ipsos poll
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShuttleCDRKelly)

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly's lead over Arizona Republican incumbent Martha McSally appeared to narrow in a race that could determine whether Republicans lose control of the Senate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.

There are about 12 competitive U.S. Senate races up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election, 10 with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not. Here are the latest results for three Senate races on which Reuters/Ipsos is polling:

ARIZONA (Oct. 14-21 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly: 51%

* Voting for Republican Senator Martha McSally: 44% * Kelly was up 52%-41% in the prior poll.

* 27% said they had already voted. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14-20 poll)

* Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 47% * Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 47%

* Cunningham led Tillis 46%-42% in the prior week. * 12% said they had already voted.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14-20 poll) * Voting for Democratic Senator Gary Peters: 50%

* Voting for Republican challenger John James: 45% * Peters led James 52%-44% in the prior week.

* 28% said they had already voted. NOTES: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English. The Arizona survey included 658 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Michigan poll surveyed 686 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. North Carolina's surveyed 660 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McIlroy comfortable with return of fans, Mickelson concerned

Rory McIlroy has missed the fans and, hours after Australian Adam Scott was forced to withdraw from the Zozo Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, said he was ready to see them back out on the course. The Northern I...

People News Roundup: Sir David Attenborough set for sea trials; Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its pa...

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020