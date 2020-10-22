Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans in Iowa, Alabama score legal victories on election rules

U.S. Republicans scored legal victories on Wednesday when a Supreme Court ruling allowed Alabama to ban curbside voting and an Iowa court upheld a law that makes it harder to fix problems with absentee ballot requests ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The rulings were a setback to Democrats, whose presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is running a close race against Republican President Donald Trump in Iowa, while Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama is seen at risk of losing his seat in the election, imperiling Democrats' chances of seizing control of the Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 07:28 IST
Republicans in Iowa, Alabama score legal victories on election rules

U.S. Republicans scored legal victories on Wednesday when a Supreme Court ruling allowed Alabama to ban curbside voting and an Iowa court upheld a law that makes it harder to fix problems with absentee ballot requests ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The rulings were a setback to Democrats, whose presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is running a close race against Republican President Donald Trump in Iowa, while Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama is seen at risk of losing his seat in the election, imperiling Democrats' chances of seizing control of the Senate. Opinion polls suggest a larger share of Democrats will cast absentee ballots - which include those returned by mail - than will Republicans.

Trump and his Republican allies have argued, without evidence, that voting by mail is rife with fraud, and Republican lawyers have been suing across the country to prevent the easing of election rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 5-3 ruling led by the court's more conservative justices, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Alabama Republican Secretary of State John Merrill to block counties in the state from offering curbside voting in which people can cast ballots in their vehicles outside a polling station.

Merrill has said the ban will prevent election fraud, while proponents of curbside voting say it will help people vote during the COVID-19 health crisis. In Iowa, the state's top court upheld a state law that makes it harder for county officials to process absentee ballot requests that have missing information.

The law requires that officials contact voters directly to obtain the missing information, rather than use the state's voter registration database to fill in the blanks. Iowa has a Saturday deadline for requesting a ballot for the election.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Women guardians of the environment

Globally, countries are being encouraged to update their plans to curb climate change and restrict the increase in temperatures to at least two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a process which is being supported by UNDP.The im...

ANALYSIS-China and U.S. economies diverge over coronavirus response

The United States and China dealt with the spread of the devastating coronavirus pandemic in vastly different ways, and that split is reshaping the global battle between the worlds two leading economies. About 11 months after the Wuhan outb...

Kosovo: Show solidarity in face of COVID, UN Mission chief urges

For places such as Kosovo, still suffering the consequences of past conflict, cooperation, unity of political voice and vision, dialogue and preventing extreme polarization should be the highest order priorities, Zahir Tanin, head of the Un...

Number of South Koreans dying after flu shot rises, prompts vaccine worries

At least 13 South Koreans have died after receiving flu shots in recent days, according to official and local media reports, ramping up fears about vaccine safety even as authorities rule out a link.Health authorities said on Wednesday they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020