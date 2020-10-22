OAS calls for election reforms in Nicaragua

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday approved a resolution calling for reforms within Nicaragua's electoral council ahead of polls next year in which long-serving President Daniel Ortega is expected to seek another term. Ortega is now in his second stint as president after orchestrating a constitutional change to allow for re-elections. He has been under international pressure to allow electoral reforms since 2018, when his government crushed mass social protests, leading to more than 300 deaths.

The OAS resolution was supported by 20 countries, including the United States, which has previously urged free and fair elections in Nicaragua, calling Ortega's government authoritarian. Two countries voted against it, while 12 others abstained.

Nicaragua's representative in the OAS, Luis Alvarado, called the resolution an "illicit" act. "Nicaragua is not anyone's colony, and does not accept impositions of interfering nations," he said.

Elected president in 1984, Ortega was voted out of office after a single five-year term as the economy floundered. The former leftist guerilla eventually won re-election and returned to office in 2007. After orchestrating a constitutional change to allow for re-elections, his current term is due to end in 2022.