Left Menu
Development News Edition

OAS calls for election reforms in Nicaragua

He has been under international pressure to allow electoral reforms since 2018, when his government crushed mass social protests, leading to more than 300 deaths. The OAS resolution was supported by 20 countries, including the United States, which has previously urged free and fair elections in Nicaragua, calling Ortega's government authoritarian.

Reuters | Managua | Updated: 22-10-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 08:11 IST
OAS calls for election reforms in Nicaragua

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday approved a resolution calling for reforms within Nicaragua's electoral council ahead of polls next year in which long-serving President Daniel Ortega is expected to seek another term. Ortega is now in his second stint as president after orchestrating a constitutional change to allow for re-elections. He has been under international pressure to allow electoral reforms since 2018, when his government crushed mass social protests, leading to more than 300 deaths.

The OAS resolution was supported by 20 countries, including the United States, which has previously urged free and fair elections in Nicaragua, calling Ortega's government authoritarian. Two countries voted against it, while 12 others abstained.

Nicaragua's representative in the OAS, Luis Alvarado, called the resolution an "illicit" act. "Nicaragua is not anyone's colony, and does not accept impositions of interfering nations," he said.

Elected president in 1984, Ortega was voted out of office after a single five-year term as the economy floundered. The former leftist guerilla eventually won re-election and returned to office in 2007. After orchestrating a constitutional change to allow for re-elections, his current term is due to end in 2022.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP volunteers detained for protest near Goa CM's house

Goa Police detained volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party who staged a protest near Chief Minister Pramod Sawants residence while alleging that his government was trying to convert the coastal state into a coal hub. Nearly 50 AAP volunteers too...

PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The worlds most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- PicsArt, one of the worlds largest creativ...

Soccer-Man City keen to extend defender Garcia's contract: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes to convince defender Eric Garcia to extend his contract after handing the 19-year-old a rare start in Wednesdays 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto. Spain international Garcia is in t...

Delhi's air quality dips, morning walkers irked

Air quality deteriorated in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday. The Air Quality Index AQI was recorded at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in the poor category, as per the Delhi Pollution Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020