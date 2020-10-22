Left Menu
Development News Edition

604 people booked in TN's Thoothukudi after clash between AIADMK, DMK cadres

Tamil Nadu Police have filed an FIR against 604 people from both AIADMK and DMK, including two MLAs Geetha Jeevan and Chellappa, a day after a clash broke out between the cadres of both parties while hoisting their party flags in Thoothukudi.

ANI | Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:19 IST
604 people booked in TN's Thoothukudi after clash between AIADMK, DMK cadres
Visual from the incident site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Police have filed an FIR against 604 people from both AIADMK and DMK, including two MLAs Geetha Jeevan and Chellappa, a day after a clash broke out between the cadres of both parties while hoisting their party flags in Thoothukudi. Vilathikulam Police had to use lathi-charge to disperse the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres from the clash site.

Markandeyan, who recently joined the DMK after leaving AIADMK had got permission from the police to hoist the DMK flag in Vilathikulam and he was advised to hoist with 200 supporters while maintaining social distancing and adhering to COVID-19 norms. According to Vilathikumam police official, the AIADMK cadres also gathered headed by Vilathikulam MLA Chinnappan and tried to hoist their party flag in their pole nearby without permission from the police.

"When the crowd gathered from both parties at the same premise and same time tension prevailed and police used mild lathi-charge to dispose of the AIADMK cadres since they did not get permission in which MLA was injured a bit and DSP Kalai Kadhiran got injured," the official said. AIADMK cadres headed by MLA Chinnappan did road roko and raised slogans against the police.

Police had a conversation with AIADMK cadres and allowed to hoist their flat at last. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti: PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP.

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP....

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020