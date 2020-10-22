Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar mentally and physically tired, can't handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that Kumar is mentally and physically tired and he cannot handle the State anymore.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:28 IST
Nitish Kumar mentally and physically tired, can't handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that Kumar is mentally and physically tired and he cannot handle the State anymore.

"I am again saying that Nitish Kumar is tired and cannot handle the State. Mentally and physically he is tired of handling the State," Tejashwi said while interacting with media. Reacting to the 'Lalu Yadav zindabad' slogan raised in Nitish Kumar's rally, he further said, "Everyone is asking Nitish Kumar, where was he when calamity had hit Bihar and on what basis is he asking people to vote for him. For the last 15 years, no employment opportunities have been brought in here, no industry has been set up, migration has increased, poverty did not reduce then on what basis is he asking for the vote?"

Yadav scion also promised to scrap the notification in Bihar Chief Minister's tenure of the retirement of government employees at the age of 50. "Nitish Kumar put a notification that government employees will get retirement at the age of 50. This will be removed when we will come into power," he added.

Responding to a question on large crowds at rallies, not following the COVID norms, he said, "I have appealed to Election Commission (EC), I asked for the health insurance for the voters. We asked EC earlier that if the situation (COVID-19) does not come under control then elections could be postponed, we were not in a hurry. But EC has decided to conduct elections and we will following that. We cannot stop people coming to a rally." (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti: PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP.

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP....

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020