Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls: Baghel hits out BJP over free vaccine promise

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused the BJP of politicising public health by promising free COVID-19 vaccine in its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Baghel also said the poll promise implies that citizens of the states where elections are not being held will have to pay for the vaccine. "NDA manifesto says free vaccine for Biharis.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:24 IST
Bihar polls: Baghel hits out BJP over free vaccine promise

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused the BJP of politicising public health by promising free COVID-19 vaccine in its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Baghel also said the poll promise implies that citizens of the states where elections are not being held will have to pay for the vaccine.

"NDA manifesto says free vaccine for Biharis. This is a poll promise BJP and JDU have made. Note: A Manifesto is a list of promises to be delivered If the govt comes to power then they are politicising health of citizens with #VaccineElectionism," Baghel tweeted. "With this poll promise @bjp4india has implied that the citizens of other non election states will have to pay for the vaccine," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo also slammed the BJP for its pollpromise and demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) take cognisance of the matter. "Free Covid vaccine is a right of every citizen of my country. Surprised to see this being pitched as a poll promise by BJP in Bihar," the minister tweeted.

"The @ECISVEEP must take suo moto cognisance as the Modi Govt can't be selective about free access to Covid Vaccine depending on electoral results," he added. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls with a slew of promises, including free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

"The NDA government in Bihar has set an example before the country in the fight against corona. It's our resolve that once the vaccine against the coronavirus has been cleared by the ICMR, we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost," said the manifesto. Assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ROH 10221707

... ...

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturdays home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford. After going into th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020