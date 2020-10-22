Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term. Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:58 IST
Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he in contributing towards India's progress. Top brass of the BJP, JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among those who offered their wishes to Shah on his birthday.  His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy, Modi added.

Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014, and the party grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014. The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah has been working with full dedication in strengthening India's internal security and added that he is known for his strong will and hard work.  Shah's Cabinet colleague and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari also wished him a long and healthy life.  BJP president J P Nadda lauded the home minister for his patriotism, dedication, hard work and organisational skill and said he is an inspiration for millions of Indians.  Kejriwal tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life."  The office of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also extended birthday wishes to Shah. PTI KR TDS TDS.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

Racing Point have Nico Hulkenberg on standby at this weekends Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix but the team expect Lance Stroll to race after the Canadian was cleared of COVID-19. Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus on Oct 11, t...

Biden won't rule out studying court packing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wont rule out studying the addition of members to the US Supreme Court as part of a commission he plans to name to look at court reforms if hes electedDuring an interview with CBSs 60 Minutes record...

Punjab Congress MLA, two others injured in accident in Ludhiana

Moga MLA Harjot Kamal and two others were injured when their vehicle collided with another car near Doraha in Ludhiana district, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they sa...

Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala demands judicial probe on COVID-19 deaths due to negligence

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded a comprehensive judicial probe into deaths in COVID-19 hospitals across the state due to alleged medical negligence and ill-treatment. Addressing a press conference here, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020