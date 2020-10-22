Left Menu
Development News Edition

In 2016 deposition Ghislaine Maxwell denied inappropriate action by financier Epstein - U.S. court document

She is locked up in a Brooklyn jail after the judge in her criminal case called her an unacceptable flight risk. Maxwell told lawyers that her job with Epstein included hiring assistants, architects, decorators, cooks, cleaners, gardeners, pool people and pilots as part of the upkeep of six homes, according to the transcript, which takes up 418 pages.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:38 IST
In 2016 deposition Ghislaine Maxwell denied inappropriate action by financier Epstein - U.S. court document
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said in a 2016 deposition about her friend the late financier Jeffrey Epstein that she never witnessed "inappropriate underage activities" by him, according to a transcript released on Thursday that Maxwell had fought hard to keep secret. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement in any such scheme when she gave her deposition under oath.

The April 2016 deposition came from a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who has said Epstein kept her as a "sex slave" with Maxwell's assistance. Maxwell, daughter of the late British publisher Robert Maxwell, was asked questions about her relationship with Epstein, who employed her to help run his properties, and allegations by Giuffre.

"I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey, ever," the deposition transcript says, and later: "I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever." As for Giuffre, she said: "I never ever at any single time at any point ever at all participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey. And for the record, she is an absolute total liar."

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan had directed that a transcript of Maxwell's testimony and other documents be released by 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Thursday. Epstein once counted U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew as friends. They have not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Maxwell testified that she flew on Epstein's planes with Clinton but wouldn't characterize the two men as friends or acquaintances and said she was never on one of Epstein's private islands with Clinton. "One of (the) lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely 1000% that is a flat out total fabrication and lie," Maxwell said under oath in a deposition that lasted 9-1/2 hours.

Lawyers for Maxwell had argued she believed the deposition would remain confidential and that releasing it would violate her constitutional right against self-incrimination. The lawyers had also argued that making the deposition public could imperil Maxwell's ability to get a fair trial, because jurors might hold its contents against her. A trial is scheduled for July 2021.

JAILED PENDING TRIAL Maxwell was arrested on July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire, where authorities said she was hiding on a property she bought in December in an all-cash transaction with her identity shielded. She is locked up in a Brooklyn jail after the judge in her criminal case called her an unacceptable flight risk.

Maxwell told lawyers that her job with Epstein included hiring assistants, architects, decorators, cooks, cleaners, gardeners, pool people and pilots as part of the upkeep of six homes, according to the transcript, which takes up 418 pages. "... a very small part of my job was from time to time to find adult professional massage therapists for Jeffrey," the transcript said.

Questioned by lawyers on whether she hired them, Maxwell replied: "When I meant hire, I didn't mean hire in the way you are doing it. What I say is that I went to spas and I met people and if they did home visits, Jeffrey would then, in fact, hire them. I'm not responsible for hiring someone. And they were not full-time, so it's not a correct characterization." Maxwell's deposition and other documents were cleared for release after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Monday rejected her "meritless" arguments that her interests outweighed the presumption the public should see the materials.

Many names in the transcript of the deposition were blacked out. Giuffre, who has been one of Epstein's most visible accusers, and the Miami Herald newspaper, which investigated Epstein's conduct and successful bid in 2007 to avoid federal sex trafficking charges, had sought the unsealing.

Maxwell was also asked in the deposition whether she considered herself Epstein's girlfriend from 1999 to 2002, which included the period Giuffre said she was abused. "I don't know if I would have ever characterized myself as his girlfriend," Maxwell said. Epstein killed himself at age 66 in August 2019 at a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges announced the previous month.

He had previously escaped federal prosecution by pleading guilty in 2008 to Florida state prostitution charges, an agreement now widely considered too lenient. Giuffre has said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the British prince when she was 17 years old.

In an interview broadcast in Dec. 2019, Giuffre told BBC Panorama she had been brought to London in 2001 by Epstein and taken to meet the prince, one of three occasions when she claimed to have had sex with Andrew. Andrew has denied the allegations.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Regular appointments of trained apprentices without open competition is against govt rules: Railways

The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are dema...

Govt encouraged in investigating PPE corruption

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is encouraged with the progress of law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting those implicated in PPE corruption.The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral quest...

Kyrgyzstan delays election for reform, helping Japarov

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay an election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader. The Central Asian nation, which bor...

J&K govt employees can now be retired after completing 22 years of service

Jammu and Kashmirs civil service regulation rules were amended on Thursday to allow the administration to retire government employees at any time after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years, an official said. The e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020