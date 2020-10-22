Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:43 IST
Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. Top brass of the BJP, JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among those who offered their wishes to Shah on his birthday. His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy, Modi added.

Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014, and the party grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014. The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah has been working with full dedication in strengthening India's internal security and added that he is known for his strong will and hard work. Shah's Cabinet colleague and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari also wished him a long and healthy life. BJP president J P Nadda lauded the home minister for his patriotism, dedication, hard work and organisational skill and said he is an inspiration for millions of Indians. Kejriwal tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life." The office of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also extended birthday wishes to Shah. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan also wishes Shah on his birthday. "Birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah ji. May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life," Kaur said.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla also tweeted his wishes to Shah.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Regular appointments of trained apprentices without open competition is against govt rules: Railways

The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are dema...

Govt encouraged in investigating PPE corruption

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is encouraged with the progress of law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting those implicated in PPE corruption.The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral quest...

Kyrgyzstan delays election for reform, helping Japarov

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay an election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader. The Central Asian nation, which bor...

J&K govt employees can now be retired after completing 22 years of service

Jammu and Kashmirs civil service regulation rules were amended on Thursday to allow the administration to retire government employees at any time after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years, an official said. The e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020