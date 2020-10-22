Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Mizoram guv and senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, 8 others booked in cheating case

He has claimed that Rajasekharan had told him that it was a good project and he would be benefitted if money is invested in it. Harikrishnan has said in his complaint that he met Rajasekharan when he visited the Sabarimala temple as governor of Mizoram and later during his Aranmula visit.

PTI | Pathanam | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:49 IST
Ex-Mizoram guv and senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, 8 others booked in cheating case

Police on Thursday booked senior BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan along with eight others in a cheating case in Aranmula in the district. The case was registered under various IPC sections including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) on the basis of a complaint filed by a man identified as Harikrishnan hailing from Aranmula.

Rajasekharan is the fourth accused in the case,police said. Strongly rejecting the allegations, Rajasekharan said he was wrongly named in a "politically motivated" case.

All the nine are named as accused in the case, police said. In his complaint, Harikrishnan said the group cheated him by taking over Rs 30 lakh from him on different occasions between October 2018 and January 2020 after promising that he would be made a shareholder of a company in Palakkad district.

While first accused Praveen is Rajasekharan's former aide, second accused Vijayan from Kollengode in Palakkad district is the major partner of the company, police said. Barring Rajasekharan, the other eight are partners of the manufacturing unit of eco-friendly products, they said.

Harikrishnan has claimed that he invested the money taking into account recommendations of Rajasekharan, whom he had met twice to discuss the matter, police said. He has claimed that Rajasekharan had told him that it was a good project and he would be benefitted if money is invested in it.

Harikrishnan has said in his complaint that he met Rajasekharan when he visited the Sabarimala temple as governor of Mizoram and later during his Aranmula visit. Police said an investigation has been launched.

Rejecting the allegations, Rajasekharan said he had not discussed anything with the complainant regarding the investment. Talking to reporters, Rajasekharan said Praveen had worked with him as a secretary when he was the governor.

He also said he had no knowledge about Praveen's involvement in the case. Rallying behind Rajasekharan, the state BJP unit alleged that the CPI(M)-led LDF government was trying to attack the party by wrongly implicating the senior leader in the case.

Describing Rajasekharan as a political leader with a clean track record, BJP state unit chief K Surendran said the bid to tarnish his image by levelling such allegations will not succeed. Surendran alleged that the state government, which has lost its image in the gold smuggling case, is trying to target the BJP by levelling false allegations against senior party leader Rajasekharan, who leads a life like a saint.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kelderman takes lead as Stelvio climb blows Giro apart

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro dItalia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday.Kelderman Sunweb began the day 17 seconds behind long-time race l...

Russia's Putin says he believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. There are a lot of casualties from both s...

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiat...

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Moh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020