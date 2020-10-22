Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: CPI(M) led LDF officially inducts Jose K Mani's faction of Kerala Congress (M)

Ahead of the upcoming Kerala civic body and Assembly polls, Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) officially inducted Jose K Mani's faction of Kerala Congress (M) into the front on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:41 IST
Kerala: CPI(M) led LDF officially inducts Jose K Mani's faction of Kerala Congress (M)
KC(M) leader Jose K Mani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Kerala civic body and Assembly polls, Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) officially inducted Jose K Mani's faction of Kerala Congress (M) into the front on Thursday. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan made the announcement in Thiruvananthapuram after LDF's meeting earlier today and stated that Mani's faction of KC (M) has become part of LDF.

"The move will further weaken the United Democratic Front (UDF) which has become a coalition of two to three parties now. The induction of Jose K Mani faction will also bring more chances in the local body election and ensure the continuation of the government in the assembly election," said Vijayaraghavan. He stated that the issues related to seat-sharing did not come for the discussion today.

Now, with induction KC(M), led by Mani into LDF, the front has 11 coalition partners. LDF is expected to gather Christian votes of central Kerala in the coming local body and assembly elections with the alliance of Mani's fraction of KC (M). Mani had announced the party's decision to break away from the Congress-led UDFand align with the LDF on October 14. He also said he had resigned from his post as MP in Rajya Sabha.

The CPI(M) calculates that the KC(M) has a formidable vote bank in the Christian belt of Kottayam and Idukki districts, which could be beneficial, particularly with the civic polls round the corner. When the UDF government was in power, the LDF had raised an allegation of a bar bribery scam against K M Mani and conducted several protests.

The LDF MLAs even tried to stop him from presenting the Budget in the Assembly. The bar bribery was one of the main campaign planks of the LDF in the 2016 Assembly polls. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hearing a public interest litigatio...

Arsenal hand trial to club legend Dennis Bergkamp's son

Arsenal have handed a trial to Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who is looking to link up with the Under-23 side in north London. According to Goal.com, Mitchel has spent the week training at London Colney with Stev...

Trump posts unedited interview before it airs

US President Donald Trump, in an unusual move, posted his entire unedited interview with 60 Minutes on Facebook ahead of its scheduled air time on CBS News. The president posted the interview to his Facebook page with the caption Look at th...

Proposed amendment in Police Act not to curtail freedom of

The Kerala governments decision to amend the Police Act in a bid to prevent cyber attacks against women and children was not to curtail freedom of expression, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, seeking to allay fears over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020