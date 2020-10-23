Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea President Conde wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results

At least 13 people are reported to have been killed in skirmishes since Sunday's polls, in which Diallo has claimed victory based on his campaign's tallies. Conde's decision to run for a third five-year term has sparked repeated protests over the past year, resulting in dozens of deaths. He says a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit; his opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 01:52 IST
Guinea President Conde wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a landslide re-election victory, giving him a third term in office after official results from 37 of 38 voting districts showed him with double the votes of his nearest rival on Thursday evening.

Conde, 82, has received 2.4 million votes so far, versus 1.26 million for opposition candidate, Cellou Dalein Diallo, following a bitterly fought election that has sparked deadly street violence. At least 13 people are reported to have been killed in skirmishes since Sunday's polls, in which Diallo has claimed victory based on his campaign's tallies.

Conde's decision to run for a third five-year term has sparked repeated protests over the past year, resulting in dozens of deaths. He says a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit; his opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope's support for gay civil unions seen as threat to same-sex marriage

The popes comments in support of gay civil unions did not go far enough and could even harm the campaign for same-sex marriage, LGBT rights campaigners said on Thursday.In a documentary called Francesco released on Wednesday, the pontiff sa...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher, trade choppy as U.S. stimulus talks eyed

Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors cheered the prospect of more fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-damaged U.S. economy, with more data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery. Trading on W...

Lagging in polls, Trump to go on offensive in last presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the tel...

Intel's revenue from data-center business misses estimates, shares slide

Intel Corp on Thursday missed revenue estimates for its data-center business for the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its government and business customers to spend less on its chips, sending its shares down 8.Revenue from Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020