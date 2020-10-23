Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's promise of free COVID-19 vaccine for Bihar residents completely legal, healthcare a priority: RS Prasad

The promise of free COVID-19 vaccine for all Bihar residents, after it gets the required approval, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto is completely legal, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:08 IST
BJP's promise of free COVID-19 vaccine for Bihar residents completely legal, healthcare a priority: RS Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking in Patna on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The promise of free COVID-19 vaccine for all Bihar residents, after it gets the required approval, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto is completely legal, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday. Terming it a 'historical step' Union Law and Justice Minister said that no Opposition party should have any issues if the BJP is thinking progressively and giving priority to healthcare in its manifesto for the state.

"It is shocking that some are terming it a political ploy. Should promises made for improving health care, caring for people's health not be made? This declaration is completely legal, it only is problematic for people who make tall claims before elections but do not implement it on the ground," Prasad said at a press conference here. "The promise of free vaccine for Bihar residents shows our party's commitment to people's health. In the coronavirus phase, healthcare should be a priority that is why I thank Bihar BJP, and manifesto committee. This is a revolutionary step and its purpose is clear," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked BJP over the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccine in the manifesto, stating the party had announced its COVID "access strategy" and that people in every state should refer to their election schedule to know when they will get the vaccine. The BJP released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections on Thursday and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost.

"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every person in the State will be vaccinated," the manifesto said. Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BDO dies of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata mourns his demise

An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said. Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer BDO in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the di...

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Modi's swipe at RJD-led oppn.

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar Bimaru will not be allowed to return Modis swipe at RJD-led oppn....

Woman goes missing from hospital after giving birth to twins

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing from a government hospital at Jawhar in Maharashtras Palghar district a few days after giving birth to twins, a police official said. The incident occurred in Patangshah Cottage Hospital, he said.The wom...

PM Modi should speak on Chirag Paswan, COVID-19 deaths at rally: Pappu Yadav

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, joblessness and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. PM should s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020