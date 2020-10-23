Left Menu
Will PM Modi show courage to announce special status for Bihar, asks Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will show the 'courage' to announce special status for Bihar during his rallies in the poll-bound state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:15 IST
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will show the 'courage' to announce special status for Bihar during his rallies in the poll-bound state. "Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar. PM Modi gathered praises but where is Central University in Bhagalpur? PM Modi needs to give a lot of answers to 12 crore population of Bihar," said Surjewala.

The Congress leader said that PM Modi is coming to Bihar today to trick the people of State. BJP and PM Modi will have to give answers regarding the discrimination done to Bihar by them. "There are 10 questions from 12 crore people of Bihar that PM should answer. Why did PM fret over the future of Bihar's youth? In the last election, the announcement to construct a Central University in Bhagalpur at a cost of Rs 500 crores won much applause, but why didn't a single brick of the central university of Bhagalpur was not put up?" said Surjewala.

Surjewala continued asking, why was the youth of Bihar shown a false dream of 'skill development'? "According to Modi's announcement in 2015, where did the 'Skill Development University' in Bihar worth Rs 1,550 crores get vanished? Why was it taken to Varanasi? Why did you lie about electricity generation in Bihar? What happened to the 1300 MW thermal power plant to be built at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore in Chausa, Buxar?" he said.

"Where is Patna's six-lane ring road announced by PM Modi to be built at a cost of Rs 1500 crore? On announcing a bridge connecting Manihari to Sahidganj in Jharkhand on the Ganges Rives worth Rs 2,000, PM Modi gained a lot of praise but then why was this plan scrapped?" he added. Surjewal also asked, what happened to the Shri Ram-Janaki road in Bihar worth Rs 4,000 crore and the four-lane road from Uttar Pradesh border to Siwan-Madhubani-Sitamarhi-India Nepal border?

"According to PM Modi's announcement, where did the Kosi bridge vanish that was being built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and the road connecting the Messi-Tarasthan to Uchait Bhagwati place? Why did Modi government cheat 'Siyaram'? Where did Rs 100 crore of Ramayana Circuit's go missing in Bihar which was announced by Modi ji?" said Surjewala. "Why did Modi government refuse to construct a museum on the life of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the 'Prakatya Sthal Complex' in Purona, Sitamarhi?" he added. (ANI)

