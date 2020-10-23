Left Menu
Development News Edition

US prez debate: Mute button brings civility as Trump, Biden show restraint

Both campaigns had agreed to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule. The mute button was under a member of the production crew who works for the Commission on Presidential Debates.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:15 IST
US prez debate: Mute button brings civility as Trump, Biden show restraint

The mute button, or at least the threat of it, worked well this time as US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden showed restraint and civility during the last presidential debate, unlike their first encounter when they frequently spoke over each other, creating chaos at times. Far from their raucous first meeting in Cleveland, Ohio, that led organisers to introduce the mute button, the second and final 90-minute debate between Trump and Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night was less fury and more urgency.

In the first presidential debate last month, Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations. A media report termed the mute button a godsend, saying it also amplified the candidates’ differences.

On Monday, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks during the final debate. The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.

The final debate was moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker. Under the new rules, Trump and Biden each had two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate. Both campaigns had agreed to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule.

The mute button was under a member of the production crew who works for the Commission on Presidential Debates. The person was responsible for turning off the microphone. A member of each of the Trump and Biden campaigns monitored the person who controlled the mute button backstage.

As hoped by the commission officials, the button allowed for a more civilised exchange of views..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down

IDBI Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 324 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year against a loss of Rs 3,459 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal. Compared sequentially, the bank registered a ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures, hopes to avoid lockdown

Belgium, one of the European countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks. Belg...

Vegetable price surge worries people in Varanasi

Vegetable prices have shot up since the last few days in parts of Varanasi causing a major worry for people struggling to survive amid the pandemic. Potatoes are priced at Rs 40, onions at Rs 70. They were affordable earlier. Other green ve...

UK trade minister says 'real progress' made in Brexit talks

Britain and the European Union have made real progress in Brexit trade talks and a deal is possible but if the bloc does not come to an agreement then Britain will leave without a deal, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday.Were in inten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020