Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA instigating caste violence through remarks supporting Ballia firing accused: Rajbhar

The former minister, who has held around 12 election meetings in Bihar, said his alliance would emerge as a major power and no government would be formed without its support. Rajbhar was sacked from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet over his outbursts against the BJP.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:13 IST
BJP MLA instigating caste violence through remarks supporting Ballia firing accused: Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday attacked BJP MLA Surendra Singh, accusing him of instigating caste clashes through his statements supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur shooting incident. The Bairia MLA had come out in support of BJP leader Dhirendra Singh, who was arrested for allegedly killing a man during the allotment of a ration shop here.

Rajbhar, who met the victim’s family, criticised the MLA for defending the accused and alleged that the legislator was issuing such statements at the behest of the BJP. "Had any leader other than Surendra Singh issued such statements, a case would have been lodged against him," Rajbhar said, alleging that the BJP was trying to create confusion over (criminal) incidents in Hathras, Durjanpur and other regions, to save its leaders.

“Murder in the presence of senior officials in Durjanpur is a very serious matter. Those behind it should be punished,” he asserted. The former state minister also accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of resorting to political vendetta. He alleged that were bigger mafia elements than gangster-turned-politicians like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, in the BJP, but no action has been taken against them.

Rajbhar, whose party is in the fray in the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with the AIMIM, BSP and RLSP, said it would see the end of BJP. The former minister, who has held around 12 election meetings in Bihar, said his alliance would emerge as a major power and no government would be formed without its support.

Rajbhar was sacked from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet over his outbursts against the BJP. PTI CORR SAB SRY

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible. The team told me that the s...

Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia report surge in coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a record high of 1,867, while seven people died. So far, Croatia has recorded 31,717 cases with 413 deaths. There are currently 7,313 active cases.Neighbouring Bosnia ...

Amazon employees booked over Prime customer's account hack, fraud

The Noida Police has booked Amazon employees in connection with an alleged fraud and hacking of a customers account on the e-commerce giants website, officials said on Friday. The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station on Thursday a...

Measures in place to control air, noise pollution during new building construction: LS Secretariat after review meeting by Speaker Om Birla.

Measures in place to control air, noise pollution during new building construction LS Secretariat after review meeting by Speaker Om Birla....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020