TRS failed to reduce losses due to floods in Telangana: Congress

Lashing out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday said it failed miserably in minimising losses due to flood in the state. He also attacked BJP stating that the party is exhibiting exuberance due to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

"Two months back, extensive crop losses were reported due to heavy rain, flooding in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts of Telangana. Till date, no report has been sent by the State Government nor the Central Government showed this kind of interest to come, assess the damage and pay compensation," Reddy told ANI. "Now all this is because of the ensuing elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, BJP is exhibiting exuberance. At the same time, the TRS party has miserably failed in taking steps to reduce the losses and the impact of such flooding events over the last few years. Nothing was done and suddenly they took this opportunity of going house to house and distribute Rs 10,000 per family of those who is affected by the floods," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the visit by Central inter-ministerial team to inspect areas which were flooded after incessant rains over the past weeks. "It is very surprising that a central team is now visiting Hyderabad to make an assessment of the losses due to the recent floods. It is surprising because the normal procedure is that the State Government prepares the report submits to the Centre and then the Central Team comes here to verify the report and give their own recommendations to the Government of India," he said.

"After several high-level Committees meetings, a decision is taken regarding compensation needs to be paid to the State's for the losses suffered during a disaster," Reddy said. (ANI)

Also Read: Telangana: Police Inspector in Kamareddy district held for demanding, accepting Rs 10,000 bribe