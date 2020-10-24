Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas may not limit ballot drop boxes for U.S. election -appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Friday ruled the Republican governor cannot limit drop-off sites for mail ballots to one per county, a setback for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 05:43 IST
Texas may not limit ballot drop boxes for U.S. election -appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Friday ruled the Republican governor cannot limit drop-off sites for mail ballots to one per county, a setback for U.S. President Donald Trump. Upholding a lower court decision, the appeals court ruled against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals agreed with the lower court that limiting the number of drop boxes would increase the risk that voters could get infected with COVID-19, and would infringe on their right to vote.

Abbott has informed the voting rights groups who oppose his move to limit drop boxes that he intends to quickly appeal Friday's ruling to the Texas Supreme Court, effectively delaying the re-opening of ballot drop-off locations. "We don't expect his limit to get lifted until the Texas Supreme Court rules," said Myrna Perez, director of the voting rights and elections program at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, a non-partisan public policy institute which represented the groups challenging Abbott's order.

Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in ballots, claiming without evidence they would lead to widespread fraud. Trump, a Republican, faces Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House on Nov. 3. Trump won Texas by nine percentage points in 2016. Though a Democratic presidential candidate has not won the state in more than four decades, opinion polls suggest it might be in reach for Biden, in part because of dissatisfaction over Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott on Oct. 1 issued an order limiting mail-in ballot drop boxes to one per county. On Oct. 15, Judge Tim Sulak said the limitation "would likely needlessly and unreasonably increase risks of exposure to COVID-19 infections, and needlessly and unreasonably substantially burden voters' constitutionally protected rights to vote."

In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the three-member appeals court expressed concerns that limiting drop boxes would increase congestion and long lines, endangering the health of voters.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans are learning to die with coronavirus: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any si...

WRAPUP 8-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday. The news signaled progre...

Navy plane crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

A US Navy aircraft crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighbourhood near the Gulf Coast, authorities said. Officials did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.Foley Fire ...

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

A US Naval aircraft crashed Friday in Alabama, authorities said. The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office tweeted that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile, near the Gulf Coast. They did not immediately release inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020