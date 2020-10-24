Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

By Lalit K Jha FGN14 US-INDIA-CHINA US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official Washington: The US is closely monitoring the border row between India and China and does not want the situation to escalate, a senior Trump administration official has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:03 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: BOM3 GJ-PM-PROJECTS PM inaugurates three projects in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects in Gujarat- one each related to farmers' welfare, healthcare and tourism development- via video link from New Delhi on Saturday. DEL12 MHA-REDDY-ITBP ITBP broke myth that some countries have strong armies: MoS Reddy aims at China Greater Noida (UP): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in developments that took place in the last few months, has broken the myth of some countries that they have a powerful army, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, in an indirect reference to the ongoing standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

DEL8 BJP-CONG-PB-RAPE BJP attacks Congress over 'rape-and-murder' of six-year-old girl in Punjab New Delhi: The BJP hit out at the Congress on Saturday over a case of alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family from Bihar in Punjab, as it asked opposition party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra why had they not paid a visit to the family of the victim yet. DEL7 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 346.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES 53,370 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. FGN13 US-LD BIDEN Joe Biden promises free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone in US if elected as president Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, laying out his pandemic response plan just days before the US presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 US-INDIA-CHINA US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official Washington: The US is closely monitoring the border row between India and China and does not want the situation to escalate, a senior Trump administration official has said. By Lalit K Jha PTI SRY

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances to traditional dhakis on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami

Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state on Saturday with strict COVID-19 protocols. Accompanied by her husband, Nusrat we...

Maha BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive. The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.I have been working every single daysince the lo...

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...

Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020