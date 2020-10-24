Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I voted for a guy named Trump,' president says

Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.” Democrat Joe Biden hasn't voted yet and it likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, Nov. 3.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:15 IST
'I voted for a guy named Trump,' president says
The president wore a mask while voting but he took it off as he approached reporters afterwards in the building. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has cast his ballot Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he tells reporters afterwards: "I voted for a guy named Trump." West Palm Beach is near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year. There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted. And there were chants of "Four more years." The president wore a mask while voting but he took it off as he approached reporters afterwards in the building.

He called it "a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that." Democrat Joe Biden hasn't voted yet and it likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, Nov. 3. Delaware doesn't offer early, in-person voting like Florida. Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person. "I'm old fashioned, I guess," he said.

The president has a busy Saturday, with rallies scheduled in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin...

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Giro set for nail-biting finale as Hindley leads Geoghegan Hart by less than a second

Australian Jai Hindley took the overall lead of the Giro dItalia on the penultimate day but has less than a one-second advantage over stage 20 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, setting the race up for a nail-biting finale on Sunday.Hindley narrowl...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. This festival symbolises the t...

Pope and Spain's prime minister visit maskless at Vatican

Pope Francis met with the Spanish prime minister on Saturday at the Vatican, which has had a rash of COVID-19 infections confirmed in recent days, but neither man used a face a mask during the public part of their meeting. Prime Minister Pe...

Iran's top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

Irans supreme leader Saturday urged authorities to prioritise public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideasts worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Irans death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020