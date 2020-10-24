Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly condemns Mehbooba Mufti's flag remarks, asks why 'secular lobby' is silent

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday strongly condemned remarks of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti about raising the Tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back and asked "why so-called secular lobby is silent on her anti-national remarks".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:43 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly condemns Mehbooba Mufti's flag remarks, asks why 'secular lobby' is silent
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Aashique Hussain Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday strongly condemned remarks of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti about raising the Tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back and asked "why so-called secular lobby is silent on her anti-national remarks".

Prasad told ANI that the remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, who is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, were very objectionable and repeal of Article 370 was a constitutional process. "How Mehbooba Mufti insulted national flag, there can be nothing more objectionable. Jammu and Kashmir is India's inseparable part. Article 370 abrogation was a constitutional process. We condemn her remark but why is the so-called secular lobby silent at this anti-national remark?" Prasad asked.

The minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing good governance and development after abrogation of Article 370. "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 is a constitutional process. Both the houses of the parliament passed it. Today there is good governance in Jammu and Kashmir. Development is being carried out in the Union territory," he said.

"In one country there cannot be 'do nishan, do pradhan'. We condemn this (her remarks)," he added. He said there can be a protest "but how could someone insult the national flag?"

Mehbooba Mufti had on Friday slammed abrogation of Article 370 and said she will raise the Indian Tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. "Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," she had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland set up "Super Saturday" decider as Six Nations returns

Ireland overwhelmed Italy 50-17 in an empty Aviva Stadium on Saturday to bring the long-delayed 2020 Six Nations championship back with a late rush of tries that set up a Super Saturday last-day shootout with title rivals France and England...

Tennis-Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greeces Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the JT Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer...

Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event. Due to the COVID...

After viral video, two held for assaulting traffic policeman

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video. However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020