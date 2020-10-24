Left Menu
Development News Edition

When I bow before public, Digvijaya, Kamal Nath I'm kneeling because they don't understand humility: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when he bows in front of the public, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath say that he is kneeling because they don't understand what humility is.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 23:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking at a public rally on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when he bows in front of the public, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath say that he is kneeling because they don't understand what humility is. Chouhan said that Congress is stooping to such levels because they have no real issues left to raise.

"I always bow before the public and Congress says that the CM always kneels. Oh, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, what do you know about humility before the public! You are full to the brim with pride and arrogance. BJP works only for the people, the people are my Gods," Chouhan said addressing an election rally here. "They have no real issues left. That is why all this is happening," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further raised the 'bhookha-nanga' remark by the Congress leader to attack the Opposition and said he had no qualms about accepting his humble beginnings. "I have no issues in accepting it, but tell me Kamal Nath what you did for Madhya Pradesh. Not a single paisa you gave for developmental works, they even stopped all development works started by us," he said.

He also said that the vacancies in government jobs will soon be announced. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. Indore's Sanwer seat will also go for polling. (ANI)

