Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuanian opposition scents victory in run-off vote

Lithuanians return to the polls on Sunday for the second round of a parliamentary election where the centre-right opposition expects victory as unemployment and debt hurt the government. The Baltic Sea state of less than 3 million people has fared relatively well in the coronavirus crisis, though cases have spiked of late as elsewhere around Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 03:30 IST
Lithuanian opposition scents victory in run-off vote

Lithuanians return to the polls on Sunday for the second round of a parliamentary election where the centre-right opposition expects victory as unemployment and debt hurt the government.

The Baltic Sea state of less than 3 million people has fared relatively well in the coronavirus crisis, though cases have spiked of late as elsewhere around Europe. But Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has faced criticism for failing to create more jobs and stop debt mounting.

The opposition Homeland Union, with roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement, led the proportional vote of the first round with 24.8%, versus 17.5% for the Farmers and Greens party (LVZS), an agrarian group leading Skvernelis' coalition. Under Lithuania's hybrid system, the other half of the 141-member parliament is elected in run-off votes in constituencies on Sunday.

Ingrida Simonyte, who would lead a Homeland Union government, told local media she is confident the party and its two likely coalition partners are on track towards a majority in the parliament. She was finance minister in a previous Homeland Union government, which lost power in 2012 after one of Europe's harshest austerity programs, which caused a collapse in GDP of about 15 percent in 2009.

The party failed to regain a footing in 2016, when LVZS, led by a wealthy businessman Ramunas Karbauskis, won over many Lithuanians worried about sluggish economic growth. Karbauskis acknowledged his party might be heading out of government as none of his coalition partners reached the 5% of votes needed to secure seats in parliament in the first round.

Election officials asked voters to mark ballots with their own pens to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Lithuania has reported 9,578 coronavirus infections, including a record 474 new cases on Saturday, and 129 deaths.

Lithuania's economy decreased 4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, the second best result in the European Union. The central bank attributed that to a prompt and short lockdown, generous state support and relatively unaffected trading partners.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis targeted two airports and a base in Saudi Arabia -spokesman

The military spokesman for Yemens Houthi movement said in a tweet on Saturday it had targeted the Jizan and Abha airports and the Khamis Mushait base in Saudi Arabia with drones.Earlier on Saturday and in two statements on Friday, the Saudi...

Moscow's COVID-19 deaths up by 68 to 6,380

Moscow Russia, October 25 ANISputnik Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the relevant toll to 6,380, the Russian capitals COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.Sixty-eight patients, who wer...

PM Modi, Trump get along so well, says Nikki Haley

By Reena Bhardwaj US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along so well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors, said Nikki Haley, American former envoy to United Nations, on Saturday....

Trump has stopped providing 'billion dollars' to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists: Nikki Haley

President Donald Trump has stopped providing billion dollars in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists who were trying to kill American soldiers, said Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Saturday. Speaking durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020