Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez Trump understands power of Indian-Americans, says campaign official

Indian-Americans have become a force to reckon with in the US and President Donald Trump understands their power, the president's re-election campaign official has said.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:16 IST
Prez Trump understands power of Indian-Americans, says campaign official

Indian-Americans have become a force to reckon with in the US and President Donald Trump understands their power, the president's re-election campaign official has said. Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, said at an event organised on Saturday that Indian-Americans, particularly in the battleground states, can play an important role in getting Trump re-elected.

He said his recent survey in these battleground states reveal that the community members are moving towards the president in a big way. "You, the powerful Indian Americans are a force to reckon with today. You have not realized your own power, but President Trump understands your power,” he said. For the first time in the history of presidential elections, more than 50 percent of Indian-American Democrats are moving towards the Republican party because of Trump, Mason said, adding the vote of the community will contribute to the victory of the president.

Explaining the reasons, Mason, based on a survey, said Trump has respected the community and Indian leadership in a way no other president has done in the past. "Trump has elevated India's stature on the world stage - the India-US relationship has been rock solid. Kudos to the brilliance of both President Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for cementing the bond between India and US,” he said in his remarks at the event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump.

In 2019, Mason explained, when the world was against Modi on the Kashmir issue and world leaders were criticising him, the only man “who had the guts to stand” by him was Trump. “The president went to the Howdy Modi event in Houston (last year) and never once injected himself into Kashmiri issue ... never once interfered in the internal affairs of India…. Kashmir is a very sensitive emotional topic for every Indian American,” Mason said.

During his India trip early this year, Trump said, America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and a loyal friend to Indians. All this resonates well with the four million Indian-Americans, he added.

"Every Indian American in the US has a family member back home, like old parents, brother, sister, friend, business - they want India to be respected and protected from China, which is what Trump can provide. They fear that China would start a war with India without Trump. Trump has stood up to China,” he said. Mason had recently created a video “Four More Years” in support of President Trump reflecting his love for Indian-Americans and friendship with India, which has received over 25 million views.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati power and scope, adding the world knows that countrys expansionist designs. Bhagwat was speaking at the R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020