Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.

ANI | Madhubani (Bihar) | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:22 IST
Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.

"For others, wife, son, daughter and limited members are the families, but to me whole Bihar is my family. Serving people is my duty," he said. "Bihar was in a pathetic situation. Lots of crime happened here. The development rate was almost zero. We controlled everything. We kept saying right from the beginning we'll go on the path of progress with justice," he said.

JD(U) has fielded Sheela Mandal from Phulparas to contest against Kripanath Thakur of Congress and Bonod Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party. In the last elections held in Bihar in 2015, Guljar Devi of JD (U) had won from this seat. Since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the constituency is a woman, the Chief Minister did not forget to mention the work done by his government for the betterment of women.

"Women are getting their due respect. There was no female participation in public representation. We provided them a platform and chance... Development is not possible unless women get the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder. Furthermore, we have done a lot for women's uplift," he said. Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Phulparas will go to polls on November 3. The result will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from floods, landslides in Vietnam reaches 130

Hanoi Vietnam, October 25 ANIXinhua The death toll from landslides, floods and other natural disasters triggered by downpours in Vietnams central and central highlands regions since early October has climbed to 130, with another 18 people m...

Germany agrees pay deal with public-sector unions

Germany struck a deal over pay with public-sector unions that will cover about 2.3 million workers employed by municipalities and the federal administration. The Verdi union and public employers said they had agreed an inverse sliding scale...

Philippines reports 2,223 new COVID-19 infections, 370,028 in total

Manila Philippines, October 25 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Sunday reported 2,223 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 370,028.The DOH said 14,944 more patients reco...

WBBL: Sydney Thunder to take knee throughout entire tournament

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the side would be taking the knee throughout the entire Womens Big Bash WBBL to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. All teams have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020