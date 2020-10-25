Upset in Seychelles presidential election as incumbent loses

The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure

Opposition leader Ramkalawan, a priest who turned from that work to devote himself to politics, received 54 per cent of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43 per cent, the commission chair Danny Lucas said, calling the race "hotly contested." There was no immediate comment by the winner or Faure

The voting turnout was roughly 75 per cent in the country of just under 100,000 people.