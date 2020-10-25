Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfortunate that Opposition has become directionless: Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Opposition has become directionless and has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:13 IST
Unfortunate that Opposition has become directionless: Nadda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Opposition has become directionless and has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Congress leaders opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and indirectly supported Pakistan.

"At a time when the entire country was celebrating after the abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi contended that injustice was done to the people in Srinagar," Nadda said while addressing party workers in Rajasthan through video conference. He was speaking after inaugurating two BJP offices and laying the foundation of six offices in various districts of the state.

"It is unfortunate that the Opposition has gone directionless. It has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The BJP chief said that party workers have the responsibility to support government initiatives to ensure that they reach the people as well as to engage the Opposition in political discourse by giving the right information.

Terming the agrarian reform laws as revolutionary, he said Prime Minister Modi freed the farmers of restrictions, and they can now sell their produce in any market. He said that the Modi government has worked to secure the country "on land and in air and water", and referred to the development of border infrastructure that has facilitated swift transport of Army personnel and logistics.

Talking about the newly inaugurated offices in the state, Nadda said while others became a "party of a family", the BJP was like a "big family" in itself. He appreciated the work done by the party across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nadda also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that the state is reeling from corruption and lawlessness. He said that the state government lacks a commitment towards the people of the state, and the BJP should work to return to power in the next election. PTI AG RT RT

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020