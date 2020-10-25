Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indecent remarks: Politicians, media to blame, says fmr CEC

This will be more effective and meaningful in the national interest," Rawat said. He said politicians use such language to get media coverage, which they receive in the form of news headlines, while real issues get sidestepped.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:45 IST
Indecent remarks: Politicians, media to blame, says fmr CEC
Representative image. Image Credit: Election Commission of India (Facebook)

Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Sunday expressed concern over the choice of words of leaders during speeches these days, in particular in the bypoll campaign underway in Madhya Pradesh for 28 Assembly seats. The bypolls, scheduled for November 3, are seeing a bitter tussle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress and the terms used include 'item", "lucha lafanga", "rakhail" etc.

"There are enough provisions in the model code of conduct and the People's Representation Act to deal with such indecent language. However, I am of the view that the use of such language cannot be checked by punitive provisions," Rawat told PTI. He said politicians are usually banned for a few days for the use of unparliamentary words but such moves do not last long.

Rawat claimed politicians had lost the opportunity to gain knowledge in the age of social media and do not have the time to study about new things. "High standards in language should be promoted so that politicians can enhance their knowledge on basic issues and policies. This will be more effective and meaningful in the national interest," Rawat said.

He said politicians use such language to get media coverage, which they receive in the form of news headlines, while real issues get sidestepped.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she's not giving up on virus relief

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says shes not giving up on passing another coronavirus relief economic package before the November 3 presidential election. At issue is a huge virus relief bill that would send another 1,200 direct payment to m...

Opposition indulging in caste politics: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attacked the opposition, accusing them of indulging in caste politics against the BJPs development plank in the Baroda bypolls scheduled to be held on November 3. Other parties are engage...

There should be a public debate on UCC: RSS leader Hosabale

There should be a public debate on the uniform civil code UCC so that people are made aware of what it stand for though it is for the government to decide whether it is time to bring a bill or not, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hos...

Dubai to host IPL final on November 10, Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

Dubai will host the Qualifier 1 and IPL final while the other two play-off games will be held in Abu Dhabi, the BCCI announced on Sunday. The Qualifier 1, to be contested between the top two teams in the league standings, is scheduled for N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020