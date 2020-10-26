Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces resignation demands

Political analyst Alexander Klaskousky echoed his sentiment, calling Tsikhanouskaya's ultimatum an attempt to rally “every one of those who didn't vote for Lukashenko, which comprise the majority of the country.” “Even if the threat of a strike does not work, it will make the authorities very nervous, because the opposition is clearly trying to take steps towards dual power in the country," Klaskousky said.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 26-10-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 00:10 IST
Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces resignation demands
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital on Sunday, pressing for the resignation of the country's authoritarian leader in what human rights activists described as the largest anti-government rally since late August. Over 200,000 people took part in the demonstration in Minsk, the Viasna human rights centre said. They carried red and white flags and marched while chanting "Go away!" and "New election!," references to a disputed presidential vote that returned President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term and triggered almost daily protests.

Several subway stations were closed, mobile internet was not working, and water cannons and armoured vehicles were seen in the centre of Minsk. Rallies also took place in other cities in Belarus, and police detained scores of people across the country. A list of detained protesters released by the Viasna centre had over 130 names by Sunday evening. Mass protests have rocked Belarus for over two months, ever since the official results of the August 9 election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the vote. His main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got only 10% of the votes and refused the recognize the outcome as valid, saying it was manipulated.

The post-election rallies have posed a major challenge to Lukashenko, who has run the country for 26 years and relentlessly suppressed opposition and independent media. Early on, authorities tried to quell the unrest with mass detentions and police dispersing crowds with truncheons, stun grenades and water cannons. According to human rights advocates, some 15,000 people have been detained in Belarus since the election, and over 100 of them were declared political prisoners. But the protests continued despite the crackdown and police threatening to open fire on the demonstrators.

Tsikhanouskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania after leaving the country in fear for her safety, threatened to call a nationwide strike for Monday unless Lukashenko announced his resignation, released political prisoners and stopped the crackdown on protesters before then. "The People's Ultimatum," as Tsikhanouskaya dubbed her demands, was the theme of Sunday's rally. In a statement from Vilnius, Tsikhanouskaya expressed support for the protesters in Belarus and said the deadline for authorities expires at 11:59 pm (2059 GMT) on Sunday.

"If the demands are not met, Belarusians will start the national strike," Tsikhanouskaya said. Tsikhanouskaya's calls for a strike fuelled the protest and turned up the pressure on Lukashenko, commentators said.

"The sharp increase of the number of protesters was big news for Lukashenko, who has ramped up repressions in recent months, threatened and intimidated in an attempt to quell the wave of the protests," Ales Bialiatski, director of the Viasna human rights centre, said. Political analyst Alexander Klaskousky echoed his sentiment, calling Tsikhanouskaya's ultimatum an attempt to rally "every one of those who didn't vote for Lukashenko, which comprise the majority of the country." "Even if the threat of a strike does not work, it will make the authorities very nervous, because the opposition is clearly trying to take steps towards dual power in the country," Klaskousky said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Zeta barrels towards Mexico's Yucatan coast, U.S. NHC says

Tropical Storm Zeta churned towards Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday and was expected to hit the coast late on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said, weeks after another hurricane caused chaos in the tourist region.Zeta is ...

Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

Pakistans prime minister has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.In the letter, shared...

France reacts to boycott calls; Erdogan ups Macron insults

French authorities denounced Turkish propaganda against France that they said was aimed at fanning hate at home and abroad, and asked Sunday for calls to boycott French products cease immediately, saying such attacks were the work of a radi...

France tallies record daily COVID infections as cases surge in Europe

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as a second wave of cases surges through Europe.The new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020