Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why no Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar? Sanjay Raut questions BJP

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has asked why the BJP government at the Centre had not given Bharat Ratna to Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:55 IST
Why no Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar? Sanjay Raut questions BJP
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has asked why the BJP government at the Centre had not given Bharat Ratna to Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar. The question comes a day after BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray why he did not utter a single word of praise for Veer Savarkar in the Dussehra rally and claimed he was afraid of the Congress party, which Kadam said had "repeatedly used derogatory remarks" against Veer Savarkar.

Raut, speaking to reporters, said Shiv Sena has never changed its stand on Veer Savarkar. "Whenever an inappropriate comment was made to insult him, we stood by him. We've always had an emotional connection with him. Those who are criticising us must answer why didn't they give him Bharat Ratna," Raut said.

Thackeray, during her Dussehra speech, had slammed the BJP for questioning Shiv Sena's Hindutva and said, "They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that." The Sena chief said while the country was battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic the BJP was only interested in toppling elected governments in various states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Contemplating bringing legislation to tackle air pollution, Centre tells SC

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that it is contemplating the creation of a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in the national capital region arising from st...

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against e-com firms

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices. A bench comprising Justices A M Khan...

Belarus strikes start after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Factory workers chanted slogans, students took to the streets and police made detentions on Monday as Belarusians answered an opposition call for a national strike to force President Alexander Lukashenko to quit, local media footage showed....

Kunal Kohli completes Richa Chadha-starrer 'Lahore Confidential' amid pandemic

With safety measures in place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Monday said he has finished the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller Lahore Confidential. Starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020