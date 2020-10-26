Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 rallies in Bihar on Oct 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing two rallies in Bihar on October 28, in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

While BJP is fighting the elections along with Janata Dal (United), and two other parties, while the Congress is fighting the elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, along with the Left parties. (ANI)

