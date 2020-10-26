2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are down to the final full week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic. -Trump's campaign again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block North Carolina's plan for counting absentee ballots that arrive after Nov. 3 Election Day, the latest legal tussle in a wide-ranging fight over mail-in voting. -The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the next justice to the Supreme Court.

-Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress INVESTOR VIEW Microsoft Corp, which has largely evaded Washington’s scrutiny of Big Tech companies and scored a lucrative $10 billion government contract under the Trump administration, has emerged as a significant backer of the Biden campaign. BY THE NUMBERS

-Four in ten supporters of both Biden and Trump say they would not accept election defeat in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Some said they would take action to make their displeasure known: 22% of Biden supporters and 16% of Trump supporters said they would engage in street protests or even violence if their preferred candidate loses. -A look at the 44 competitive races in the U.S. House of Representatives

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was wrong and encouraged hatred of Russia. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 26:

-Trump will head to Pennsylvania and speak at rallies in Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg. -Biden is expected to remain in his home state of Delaware.

