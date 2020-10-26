Left Menu
Nitish couldn't eradicate poverty, set up industries in 15 years, what will he do in next five years: Tejashwi Yadav

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said when the present CM could not provide employment and set up industries in last 15 years what would he do in the next five years.

ANI | Rohtas (Bihar) | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:15 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking at a rally in Rohtas on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said when the present CM could not provide employment and set up industries in last 15 years what would he do in the next five years. The RJD leader said things were better for the poor under his father and former CM Lalu Yadav.

"Under Laluji's rule the poor could face the 'babu sahebs', but we will work for everyone and take everyone along now. For 15 years the person who could not provide employment, did not set up industries, did not eradicate poverty, what will he do in the next five years?" Tejashwi questioned. "When migrants got stuck, where was his chopper? Then he said, stay where you are," he added.

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10. (ANI)

