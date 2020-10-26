Left Menu
Development News Edition

Borders of country secure under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday addressing a public rally in Aurangabad said that the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Aurangabad (Bihar) | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:25 IST
Borders of country secure under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda speaking at a public rally in Aurangabad, Bihar. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday addressing a public rally in Aurangabad said that the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Aurangabad, Nadda said, "Aren't all borders of the country secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership? In the last six years, 4700 kilometers long 4-lane roads have been constructed from Arunachal Pradesh to the Galwan so that jawans can reach the borders without delay, whenever needed."

He also said, "When our leaders speak they talk about development. But remember 15 years ago when polls were being fought in the state candidates spoke about caste, religion and about dividing people. When Narendra Modi came he changed the culture of Indian politics." Nadda said that Prime Minister has prepared the country during the lockdown in the fight against COVID-19. "When lockdown was implemented then there was only one testing lab that was NIV Pune. During the course of time in three months after lockdown 1600 testing labs were ready. Today per day 15 lakhs tests are done in the country," he said.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ringrose out for Ireland as Cooney comes back in

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will be out for the rest of the year after suffering a broken jaw in the Six Nations win over Italy at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The 25-year-old collided with the knee of Italy...

Delhi Police busts cricket betting racket, five held

Delhi Police on Monday busted racket that bet on running an Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches and arrested five people in this connection. One laptop, nine mobile phones, and Rs 21,200 in cash have been recovered from them, police s...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drones launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency reported.In recent days the ...

China imposes sanctions on US companies selling arms to Taiwan

China on Monday announced its decision to impose sanctions on US companies it says are involved in selling arms to Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, China decides to take necessa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020