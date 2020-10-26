BJP-JJP coalition provided corruption-free, transparent, accountable govt: Khattar

On the eve of the first anniversary of the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Monday they have provided a corruption-free, transparent and an accountable government to the people of the state. To commemorate the completion of one year of the BJP-JJP coalition on Tuesday, the state government will be organising functions across the state except in Sonipat district, where the model code of conduct is in force in view of the November 3 bypoll to Baroda constituency.

"We have provided corruption-free, transparent and an accountable government to the people," Khattar, who was in Delhi, told reporters. "Along with providing transparent administration, we ensured that all recruitments were made purely on the basis of merit," he said, adding the state government showed zero tolerance towards corruption and took several measures to rein-in the menace.

Replying to a question, he said BJP believes in making promises which are "doable". "We never said anything which is not possible to achieve." On Sunday, Khattar had attacked the opposition, accusing them of indulging in caste politics against the BJP's development plank in the Baroda bypolls. Baroda bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April. BJP has fielded sportsperson-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt from the constituency, whose candidature is backed by the JJP.

Khattar has said he is convinced that people will vote for the BJP on the basis of development work initiated by his government. To mark the completion of one year of the coalition government, Khattar will attend the state-level function to be held in Hisar on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

It said apart from speeches by various leaders of the coalition across the state, including ministers highlighting the achievements of the government, foundation stones of various development projects will also be laid at various places, except in Sonipat district. Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time on October 27 last year with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala as his deputy.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly after last year's elections in the state, had extended support to the BJP which fell short of majority winning 40 seats..