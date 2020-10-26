Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayors holds sit-in protest outside Kejriwal's residence

Amid the crisis of pending salaries of the municipal corporation employees, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday requested the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet them and explain the disbursal procedure for the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:07 IST
Mayors holds sit-in protest outside Kejriwal's residence
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash talking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the crisis of pending salaries of the municipal corporation employees, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday requested the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet them and explain the disbursal procedure for the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores. Jai Prakash compalined that three Delhi Mayors have been sitting outside the CM's residence since 11 am but nobody has given them an appointment as yet.

"Nobody has given us an appointment as yet. We're sitting just as we were since 11 a.m. The CM must meet us, listen to the municipality heads (mayors) and explain to us the exact disbursal procedure and particulars of the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores," Jai Prakash told ANI. Mayors are holding a sit-in protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation. They have asserted that their employees are struggling to meet the ends. However, the Delhi Government is not working in this direction.

Meanwhile, later today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain responded to the protesting Mayors saying that they were given an appointment for 2 pm but they didn't show up. "They were given an appointment for 2 pm but they haven't come to meet us yet. They are only concerned with doing politics and not work. There is a lot of corruption in MCD," said Jain. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.The government also said it would ...

WRAPUP 3-Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasp...

France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions - sources

French authorities are looking at a range of options for the further tightening of restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, according to three sources familiar with the governments thinking.France two weeks ago impos...

Rohit out of Australia tour with hamstring injury; Siraj in Test squad, Varun in T20Is

Indias limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury which is set to rule him out of the remaining part of the Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020