SC adjourns for two weeks appeal against Bombay HC's stay on probe against Arnab Goswami

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks the hearing on an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government challenging the Bombay High Court order, which stayed the investigation against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with his alleged comments on his show over the Palghar lynching case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:09 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks the hearing on an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government challenging the Bombay High Court order, which stayed the investigation against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with his alleged comments on his show over the Palghar lynching case. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, said that it will hear the matter after two weeks and asked the Maharashtra government to file a list of FIRs it has filed against Arnab Goswami for his alleged comments.

The bench asked Harish Salve, senior lawyer appearing for Arnab Goswami, to put it on affidavit what he proposes to do. Salve submitted that society is fragile and nobody should do anything to disturb it, but journalists must also bring to your notice what's happening in that state. The CJI told Salve that you (Arnab Goswami) didn't have to conform to the model standards.

"You can be old fashioned and report differently. Frankly speaking, I can't stand it. This has never been the level of discourse in this country," CJI Bobde said. The Bombay High Court had in June this year stayed FIRs registered against Arnab Goswami in Mumbai over his alleged provocative remarks during a television debate on the Palghar lynching incident and report of Bandra station crowding incident.

Goswami was booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively. (ANI)

